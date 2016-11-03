Man guilty of Tin Shed Saloon break-in

Charles R. Osborne Jr., 28, of 124 Dale St., Apt. 8, Willard, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering. The conviction is for an Aug. 29 incident at the Tin Shed Saloon, 10 S. Myrtle Ave., Willard. Osborne agreed to pay $3,225 in restitution in that case.

As part of Monday’s plea deal, prosecutors dismissed a separate charge of theft of credit card. Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said the state also agreed not to pursue an indictment in connection with a Willard Police Department case about the “theft of a car and cash” which involved a co-defendant.

In exchange, Osborne agreed to pay $67 in restitution in the credit card case and almost $529 for the theft. Huron County Public Defender David Longo said there was an allegation of the theft of a neighbor’s wallet and Osborne always denied his involvement, but he may have been with the principle offender.

On Aug. 29, police responded to a break-in complaint at the Tin Shed Saloon in which someone broke in through a window and stole a flat-screen television, cell phone and cash of various denominations signed by celebrities and area residents. Kasper said officers studied the surveillance footage and saw the culprit wore a mask with stripes and determined Osborne was wearing similar clothing.

During the investigation, a Hy-Miler employee reported Osborne “cashed in a large amount of quarters” and police determined the defendant obtained the change from cashing in the autographed bills at another business, Kasper said.

Police interviewed the person seen with Osborne at Hy-Miler. Kasper said the man directed officers to an alley, where they found the mask and frames for the cash. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation tested the mask and determined the DNA matched the defendant’s.

Osborne will be sentenced Dec. 14. He remains on electronically-monitored house arrest. In addition to the prohibition from being on the Tin Shed Saloon premises, Osborne also can’t be at the Central Cellular store in Willard.