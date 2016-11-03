Heroin defendant has probation extended after violations

Kimberly L. Crigger, 23, most recently of 40 Brooklyn Heights Road, Monroeville, then had her probation extended for an additional year. Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway released her from the Huron County Jail and ordered her to complete the NOBARS program, an intensive, substance abuse treatment program handled through the court.

On Oct. 3, Crigger failed to provide a urine sample for a random drug screen, but admitted to using heroin about a month earlier. The next day she failed to report for a probation office appointment.

Then on Oct. 7, Crigger changed her address without authorization and failed to meet with her NoBars case worker. The next day, she failed to provide a urine sample at the Huron County Jail.

In mid-September, Crigger was granted intervention on two counts of possession of heroin. As part of the intervention program, she can avoid a conviction on her record if she successfully completes a certified treatment program and doesn’t violate her probation.

A visiting judge ordered Crigger to forfeit the $768 seized by the New London Police Department during an April 8 drug raid. She also must reimburse police $70 for drug testing and and attend AA and NA meetings.