Norwalk man on house arrest receives 'last chance'

Burl F. “Frank” Staley, 41, said he plans to take care of his mother who is battling stomach cancer. He is allowed to leave her house for his job, any substance abuse treatment and probation office visits.

Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway released Staley from jail Wednesday and ordered him to have no contact with one of his co-defendants, Kristie L. Denney. Staley was living with her in Clyde when he was arrested about two weeks ago.

Staley admitted to a three-count probation violation Wednesday. He failed to report to the Huron County Jail on Sept. 16. Since May 12, he didn't attend the required two AA meetings per week and since late August, Staley failed to provide proof of attending the meetings for his probation officer.

Earlier Staley served 60 days in jail for his underlying conviction, possession of cocaine. He and Denney were convicted for charges related to when the Norwalk Police Department used a search warrant April 10, 2015 on Marian Drive. Detectives capped off a three-month investigation and police seized 10 to 20 grams of suspected crack and powdered cocaine, 50 grams of uncut heroin and almost $900 in cash.

Denney, 41, was leasing the Marian Drive residence where she lived with Staley, and Denney allowed Andrew F. Olaniyan, 42, to live there and possess and sell drugs from the home. The drugs were discovered in Olaniyan’s bedroom. Last week, Denney was fined $250. She has a 60-day jail sentence hanging over her head during her three years of probation for permitting drug abuse.

Olaniyan is serving four years and 11 months in prison for separate charges of possession of heroin and trafficking in heroin.

In July, Staley tested positive for drugs during two weekends at the jail and again before a court hearing, probation officer Jim Zappa told the judge Wednesday.

Conway told Staley this is "really the last chance for you" or he could face time in a community-based corrections facility or the prison. Defendants spend four to six months in a CBCF, a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment or education.