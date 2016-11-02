Man guilty of concealing gun during arrest

Richard D. Resor II, 28, of 4911 Fayette Road, will be sentenced Dec. 15 for attempted carrying a concealed weapon. Huron County Prosecutor Richard Woodruff said the state isn’t opposed to the defendant being placed on probation.

Resor had passed a concealed-carry class and was keeping his gun in his home. When his live-in girlfriend requested he run an errand at a drug store Aug. 17, he forgot he had the weapon in his waistband, Huron County Public Defender David Longo said.

“I don’t think he had any intention of using it criminally,” he added during Resor’s arraignment in late September.

A Willard police detective encountered Resor at a drug store. Woodruff has said the detective determined Resor was wanted on a warrant and when he approached him, Resor requested he be allowed to “go to the bathroom first.” The prosecutor said it was obvious Resor attempted to conceal the fact he had a gun with him and when the detective asked him if he had anything on him he should know about, Resor mentioned the firearm.

“It was loaded with one in the chamber,” Woodruff said.

Resor remains out on a personal recognizance (P.R.) bond. That means he signed a court document in which he promised to appear for future hearings without paying any money. Resor is prohibited from possessing any firearms or having any guns on his property.