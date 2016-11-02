Grate could face the death penalty if convicted

Shawn M. Grate, 40, of Ashland had his pretrial at the Ashland County Courthouse Monday, which happened to be Halloween. During the trial Grate held to his “not guilty” plea against his 23 charges.

Among those charges are four counts each of aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping and burglary, two counts of gross abuse of a corpse, and one each of tampering with evidence, aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, robbery and breaking and entering.

Court proceedings for the case will resume in a year, beginning with Grate’s final pretrial on Sept. 29.

If no plea deals are agreed upon by the two parties, Grate is currently slated to have his trial at Nov. 6, 2017. The Ashland County Courthouse currently has 20 days set aside in case the jury trial should need the extended time for court days and deliberation.

Grate is accused of kidnapping, raping and killing Greenwich woman Stacey Stanley and Ashland’s Elizabeth Griffith in Ashland.