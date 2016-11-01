Murderer's mother guilty of 'repeated lies to police' about murder weapon

Billie A. Hinkle, 74, of Willard, pleaded guilty to attempted obstructing justice in exchange for prosecutors dismissing one count each of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway said the woman is convicted of her “repeated lies to police” about the whereabouts of the murder weapon, a .38 revolver. After repeatedly denying she knew where the gun was, Hinkle produced the weapon from her handbag, where she put it after her son gave it to her.

Hinkle’s 51-year-old son, James H. Blair, is serving 23 years to life in prison for the July 28, 2015 shooting murder of his neighbor, Linda Ciotto.

Hinkle faces six to 18 months behind bars when she is sentenced at 10 a.m. Dec. 15. There was no sentencing agreement between Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper and defense attorney Russell Leffler. However, Conway told Hinkle that “the likely outcome is a community control sanction.”

