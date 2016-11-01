Akron man sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison for extorting former football star Chris 'Beanie' Wells

Wells isn’t named in federal court documents, but sources close to the case said he was the target of the threats.

Federal prosecutors say Franklin Conley and another man threatened Wells unless he gave them money or introduced them to a source with drugs, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The two men were trying to recoup money they lost to a Mexican drug dealer they met through Wells’ brother, according to court records.

The men attempted to extort between $65,000 and $175,000 through calls and texts.

Conley, 28, was convicted earlier this year of one count of violating the Hobbs Act, which prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion; three counts of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug offense; and one count of interstate communication with intent to extort. He was sentenced to 115 months in prison.

Beginning in February 2015, Conley and Patrick Griffin repeatedly threatened Wells and his family with death or serious physical harm if they weren’t given money or introduced to a source for illegal drugs, according to court documents and trial testimony.

Griffin, 29, also of Akron, pleaded guilty for his part in the crime. He was sentenced to one year of house arrest and probation.

Wells, who graduated from Garfield High School, played for Ohio State for three years and was named team MVP in 2008. He was drafted in the first round in 2009 by the Arizona Cardinals but was released in 2013. He tore his Achilles tendon in October 2013 while practicing with the Baltimore Ravens, and he has not played since.

Wells now co-hosts a sports show at a Columbus radio station.

The FBI conducted the investigation.

———

©2016 the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio)

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.