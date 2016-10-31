Area residents plead 'not guilty' to felony charges

Samuel V. Bowlin, 45, of 125 Belle Ave., Bellevue, is charged with theft in connection with an incident between Dec. 23 and Feb. 3. His trial date is Dec. 6.

Bowlin remains out on bond in the case, but appeared for Monday’s hearing in a Huron County Jail uniform. Public defender David Longo said the man was being held on a separate charge.

In another case, Sara J. Fisher, 37, of 10 Hilltop Court, Monroeville, is charged with one count each of possession of furanyl fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine. Both charges are in connection with an April 27 incident. Her trial date is Feb. 9.

Fisher said she is on non-reporting probation through Bellevue Municipal Court.

In a third case, Lucia E. Perry, 32, of Mansfield, goes to trial Feb. 9 on possession of heroin in connection with a July 17 incident. She told Judge Jim Conway she has a previous felony conviction for a 2011 theft case.

Perry and Fisher, who remain out on bond, are subject to random drug screens.