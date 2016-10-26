Woman, man guilty of cocaine-related crimes

Katina D. Ross, 43, of Columbus, and Jose I. Escobedo, 39, of 305 Woodbine St. (upstairs), Willard, have their respective sentencing hearings scheduled for Dec. 14 in Huron County Common Pleas Court. There was no sentencing agreement between the state and Huron County Public Defender David Longo.

Since each defendant has previous felony convictions, Ross and Escobedo are eligible for a prison sentence.

As part of Ross’ plea deal, prosecutors dismissed one count of trafficking in cocaine.

Two Huron County sheriff’s detectives stopped the vehicle driven by Ross about 11:50 a.m. June 24 on U.S. 250 at U.S. 20. Authorities said they saw Ross driving erratically and following other vehicles too closely in the area.

“She initially was reluctant to get out of the vehicle for fear we would find the cocaine on her,” Detective Sgt. Josh Querin said shortly after the traffic stop.

In addition to the cocaine charges, Ross was arrested on warrants from Franklin and Delaware counties. She was charged with possession of drugs and resisting arrest in those cases. During Tuesday’s hearing, it was established Ross is on probation in a Columbus-area court.

Ross remains out on a $10,000 bond.

In Escobedo’s plea deal Tuesday, prosecutors dismissed one count of tampering with evidence. Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff said a Willard police officer saw the defendant attempt to discard the cocaine during the June 3 incident.

Escobedo earlier posted a $20,000 bond.