Heroin dealer sentenced to jail on work release

Robert L. J. Honacker, 32, of 520 Milan Ave., Lot 68, also has another 90 days of discretionary jail time hanging over his head during his three years of probation. His supervisor can impose part or all of the the sentence without a hearing at any time.

“My client is in treatment and is employed,” defense attorney Paul Dolce said Monday. “He has gone to AA meetings.”

Honacker is enrolled in an out-patient program at Bayshore Counseling Services. After his temporary job stopped, he has been working 15 to 20 hours a week for a friend.

In late August, Honacker pleaded guilty to complicity to trafficking in heroin. He must reimburse the Norwalk Police Department $40 for drug testing related to the April 7 controlled drug buy. Attorneys said Honacker wasn’t the primary offender, but was given directions to the person who supplied the heroin.

Last week, Honacker’s 23-year-old estranged wife, Daniele, pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed a second, similar charge and won’t pursue indictments on separate charges of complicity to trafficking in drugs and possession of cocaine.

“I’ve not been with her or seen her since May,” said Honacker, who added he is separated from his wife and is in treatment to better his life.