Woman guilty of Walmart theft

Brittany M. Parsons, 30, of Huron, has a 60-day discretionary jail sentence hanging over her head during her three years of probation through Huron County Common Pleas Court. Her probation officer can impose part or all of the time at his or her discretion.

If she further violates her probation, Parsons faces a one-year prison sentence.

The theft happened Dec. 9. The Norwalk Police Department handled the shoplifting incident, which was reported about 12:45 p.m., but the report doesn’t provide any details about the incident.

Parsons is on four years of probation for a drug case through Erie County Common Pleas Court. Records indicate on Sept. 13, Judge Roger Binette ordered her to spend four to six months in a community-based corrections facility. A CBCF is a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education.

In February, an Erie County grand jury indicted Parsons on two counts of trafficking in drugs and one charge each of an offense involving counterfeit controlled substances and possession of drugs. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office investigated the July 9, 2015 incident.