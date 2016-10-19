Sex offender jailed

The Norwalk Police Department brought former Greenwich resident Charles E. Wireman, 34, to the Huron County Jail. According to jail records, he is charged with a probation violation through Huron County Common Pleas Court and the Adult Parole Authority is attempting to get him into a halfway house.

On June 12, 2012, Wireman was sentenced to 17 months in prison for three counts of importuning, all fourth-degree felonies. Court records indicate he was placed on five years of post-release control after serving his term.

In mid-February 2012, the Greenwich Police Department arrested Wireman in a sex sting when an officer posed as a 14-year-old girl on Facebook.