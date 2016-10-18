Woman guilty of buying heroin

Daniele M. Honacker, 23, was convicted of one count of trafficking in heroin. The Norwalk Police Department handled the April 7 controlled drug buy.

As part of Monday’s plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a second, similar count and won’t pursue indictments on separate charges of complicity to trafficking in drugs and possession of cocaine.

“She has been accepted into Stepping Into Recovery and she has a case (to handle) in juvenile court,” Huron County Public Defender David Longo said.

Honacker, who remains out on bond, will be sentenced Nov. 21.

In late August, her estranged husband, Robert L. J. Honacker, 32, of 520 Milan Ave., Lot 68, pleaded guilty to complicity to trafficking in heroin. The fifth-degree felony conviction also is for the April 7 transaction.

He will be sentenced Oct. 12.

Since Honacker has a prior felony conviction, he technically is eligible for a prison term. However, if he remains employed, follows through with substance abuse treatment and “there are no surprises” revealed in his pre-sentence interview and investigation, Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff has said the state is willing to recommend probation.