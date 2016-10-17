Weapons defendant says La. shooting case dismissed

“Dismissed,” Miles J. Boudreaux said to Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway on Monday.

Conway then asked him if he had any documentation which backed up what he said so it could be part of his court records.

“I don’t have no paperwork, but I can get it,” said Boudreaux, who is supposed to supply it to defense attorney Geoff Oglesby.

Boudreaux, 24, of Lafayette, La., was charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a June 14 incident in the city. Elijah X. Jones, 23, of Lafayette, faces the same charge.

A Lafayette police officer was near the intersection of Eighth and East Simcoe streets about 3:15 a.m. June 14 when he heard several gunshots, Cpl. Paul Mouton told The Daily Advertiser newspaper.

The officer saw a vehicle quickly leaving the area, attempted to stop it and followed the vehicle until it stopped near the intersection of Sonny and Roy streets. Mouton, in a prepared statement, has said Jones and another man got out of the vehicle and took off running, but officers apprehended both suspects and recovered a handgun and shotgun.

The gunshot victim, a 26-year-old Lafayette man, was shot in his left thigh. As of June 14, he was in stable condition at a local hospital.

Locally, Boudreaux is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle in connection with an April 24 traffic stop. Oglesby said he intends to file a motion to suppress evidence, so the court scheduled a Nov. 15 hearing. Boudreaux’s new trial date is Nov. 29.

Boudreaux remains out on a $15,000 bond. He is prohibited from possessing any firearms.