Area residents plead innocent to felony charges

Za Quan R. Bolling, 18, of Wellington; Charles R. Osborne Jr., 28, of 124-A Dale St., Willard; and John E. Saunders III, 47, of 41 Executive Drive; are charged with separate counts of breaking and entering. They entered “not guilty” pleas during their arraignments Monday in Huron County Common Pleas Court.

Boling’s charge is in connection with a Sept. 14 incident on Benedict Avenue investigated by the Norwalk Police Department, according to court records. Judge Jim Conway set his bond at $5,000 with a 10-percent provision and a trial date of Dec. 6.

In another case, Osborne is charged in connection with an Aug. 29 incident. The Willard Police handled the investigation. Osborne was released on a personal recognizance (P.R.) bond, which means he signed a court document Monday in which he promised to appear for future hearings without paying any money.

Osborne is prohibited from being at the Tin Shed Saloon, 10 S. Myrtle Ave., Willard. Conway ordered him to be on electronically-monitored house arrest. His trial date is Nov. 29.

In a third case, Saunders is charged with one count each of breaking and entering and theft, both in connection with a June 16 incident. If he posts a $5,000 bond, he is prohibited from being on the property of BackOffice Associates LLC, 16 Executive Drive. His trial date is Dec. 1.

Several other defendants appeared in Monday.

• James E. Blackburn, 38, of 224 Keefer St., Willard, has a Jan. 19 trial date on one count each of possession of fentanyl and trafficking in fentanyl, both in connection with a July 19 controlled drug buy. He remains out on a $10,000 bond.

• Noelle B. Godfrey, 27, of 800 W. Main St., Apt. 9, Bellevue, has a Jan. 19 trial scheduled on possession of fentanyl in connection with a July 19 incident.

Godfrey wore a striped jail uniform to Monday’s hearing, meaning she tested positive for drugs at the Huron County Jail.

“I was just put on probation on Tuesday,” she said, referring to a possession of drugs case through Norwalk Municipal Court.

Godfrey is serving a 60-day jail sentence in that case. She posted a $5,000 bond in the felony fentanyl case.

• Matthew J. Lahman, 41, of Gibsonburg, goes to trial Jan. 12 on possession of oxycodone in connection with a Dec. 18 incident. He is out on bond.

• Joshua D. Rapp, 21, of 55 W. Washington St., goes to trial Nov. 1 on assault on a police officer. Norwalk police responded to a neighborhood disturbance call Aug. 3.

“His conduct was above and beyond what police withstand when the dealing with belligerent individuals who may be under the influence,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said earlier.

Rapp was released from jail Monday on a P.R. bond.

• Danny D.E. Shirey, 29, of 168 Walnut St., Plymouth, goes to trial Nov. 15 on possession of heroin in connection with an Aug. 20 incident. He was released from custody on a P.R. bond.

• Aimee M. Spaulding, 27, of 2190 W. U.S. 20, Monroeville, has a Jan. 19 trial date on theft of a credit card in connection with an Aug. 1 incident. She earlier posted a $5,000 bond.

Each drug defendant is subject to random drug screens.