Huron County grand jury indicts 7

Joshua D. Rapp, 21, of 55 W. Washington St., is charged with assault on a police officer in connection with an Aug. 3 incident. If convicted of the fourth-degree felony, he faces six to 18 months behind bars.

The Norwalk Police Department responded to a neighborhood disturbance call.

Rapp is accused threatening an officer with personal violence, Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said.

“His conduct was above and beyond what police withstand when the dealing with belligerent individuals who may be under the influence,” she added.

Rapp has been in the Huron County Jail since Aug. 4.

The other defendants who were indicted Friday are:

• Za-Quan R. Bolling, 18, of Wellington, on breaking and entering in connection with a Sept. 14 incident.

• Samuel V. Bowlin, 45, of 125 Belle Ave., Bellevue, on theft in connection with an incident between Dec. 23 and Feb. 3.

• Charles R. Osborne Jr., 28, of 124 Dale St., Apt. A, Willard, on breaking and entering in connection with an Aug. 29 incident.

• John E. Saunders III, 47, of 41 Executive Drive, on one count each of breaking and entering and theft, both in connection with a June 16 incident.

• Danny D.E. Shirey, 28, of 168 Walnut St., Plymouth, on possession of heroin in connection with an Aug. 20 incident.

In other action, grand jurors transferred the first-degree misdemeanor assault case against Chad A. Pelton, 33, of 525 E. Main St., Bellevue, to Norwalk Municipal Court for further, possible prosecution. The charge is in connection with a Sept. 18 incident.