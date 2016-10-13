Men convicted in separate drug cases

Johnny D. Tackett Jr., 41, most recently of 4238 Pleasant St., Willard, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in heroin. His convictions were for controlled drug buys on Feb. 13 and 19, 2015.

As part of Tuesday’s plea deal, prosecutors dismissed a failure-to-appear charge. Tackett failed to come to his June 21 final, pre-trial hearing in Huron County Common Pleas Court.

In late April, Judge Jim Conway released Tackett on a personal recognizance bond. That means he signed a court document in which he promised to appear for future hearings without paying any money.

However, Tackett’s bond remains revoked. He has been in the Huron County Jail since Oct. 7 and will be sentenced Nov. 30.

In other case Tuesday, Ronald E. Hendricks Jr., 45, of 89 Gallup Ave., pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted illegal processing of drug documents. The fifth-degree felony is for a June 27 incident.

Since Hendricks has a prior felony conviction, he is eligible for a prison term when he is sentenced Nov. 30. He remains out on a $5,000 bond.

His suspected accomplice, Crystal G. Waugh, 34, of Sandusky, is charged with illegal processing of drug documents.