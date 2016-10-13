Drug dealer rejected from CBCF

Since Shaun R. Niedermeier Jr., 30, of Willard, will be serving 90 days in the Richland County Community Alternative Center, which includes a treatment component, and already served 149 days in his Huron County case, he will remain on local, intensively supervised probation. The CAC is a halfway house-style facility.

But Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway had a stern warning Wednesday for Niedermeier.

“If you do screw this up, you have a 22-month prison sentence hanging over your head,” Conway told him.

On Aug. 3, Niedermeier was sentenced to spend four to six months in a community-based corrections facility, a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education. He was screened for the CBCF, but officials rejected him from participating.

On Wednesday, Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper recommended Niedermeier serve a prison sentence and then be released into a treatment facility on early release.

Niedermeier recently overdosed twice in four months.

In June, Niedermeier was convicted of one count each of possession of fentanyl and trafficking in buprenorhine. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed a second charge of trafficking in buprenorhine and agreed not to pursue an indictment in connection with a June 6 overdose at his home.

The Willard Police Department responded to the report of an unconscious man, identified as Niedermeier, who was on the bathroom floor of a residence Feb. 8. Paramedics administered Narcan to revive him and then transported him to the hospital. Kasper has said police found a hypodermic needle and a spoon with drug residue near the defendant. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation later tested the residue, which was determined to be fentanyl.