Break-in accomplice sent to CBCF after violating probation

Christian N. Lewis, 25, most recently of 318 Belle Ave., will remain on probation, but has an additional requirement of spending four to six months in a community-based corrections facility. A CBCF is a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education.

On March 14, Lewis entered a Main Street, Bellevue, residence without consent and while near the home, he took unspecified property from a female victim without her permission.

His underlying conviction is complicity to breaking and entering. On Sept. 30, 2013, the Bellevue Police Department responded to the victim's home, where a female resident reported the theft of a television and other electronic equipment.

Lewis, on June 25, 2014, was sentenced to 30 days in jail on the work-release program. He completed the term and had his probation supervision transferred to Sandusky County.

“He was convicted of a felony in Seneca County. He was placed on community control,” probation officer Jim Zappa said during Wednesday’s hearing. “He committed the offense in March of this year.”

As part of the Seneca County case, he was ordered to complete a term in a CBCF. Zappa said Lewis has a pending charge in Sandusky County.

Lewis will have a 60-day discretionary jail sentence hanging over his head during his local probation. His probation officer can impose part or all of the term without a hearing.

Presently, Lewis will remain in the Huron County Jail until he is transferred to a CBCF. The Adult Parole Authority brought him to jail Aug. 30.