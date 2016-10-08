Family, best friend pay tribute to murder victim

The 62-year-old Willard woman was murdered July 28, 2015 while mowing the yard of her Kirkwood Drive home. Her neighbor, James H. Blair, 51, of Willard, was sentenced Friday morning to 23 years to life in prison for shooting and killing her.

Ciotto had bought a house in Columbus and had plans to renovate it. Her family said ironically that she had sold her Willard residence, but was murdered two weeks before she would have moved out.

“She was a good woman,” Ciotto’s 52-year-old sister said Friday. “She refurbished houses. She lived life to the fullest when she worked.”

Before her murder, Ciotto had retired from working at the railroad. In the 1970s, she started working as a phone operator and ended up being the assistant superintendent of operations in Indiana. Her career spanned more than 40 years.

“She did that without a degree,” said her oldest son, telling Blair it’s difficult to put into words the damage his mother’s murder has caused the family.

“She wasn’t (just) a mother; she was a role model. She was a mentor,” the son added.

Ciotto’s best friend of 36 years said she will miss having coffee together, gardening with her and even their arguments.

“Her abilities would blow you away,” she added.

“You’ve destroyed so many lives; you’ve broken so many hearts,” the best friend told Blair.

Ciotto took classes at Bowling Green State University while she worked full-time as a CSX yardmaster.

“I was truly inspired by her,” said her daughter, who learned to paint, put up drywall and handle her longtime anxiety and depression from her mother.

“She was the life of my daughter’s life,” she added. “She was my daughter’s first best friend.”

Before she started mowing, Ciotto had baked cupcakes for her granddaughter. Family members later found those and wrapped birthday presents in her bedroom.

Halloween was Ciotto’s favorite time year. Her daughter said her mother often dressed as the Wicked Witch of the West and perfected actress Margaret Hamilton’s iconic laugh.

Ciotto’s son said Blair “destroyed a beautiful person” and her death left “a hole in all our lives”

“My mother wouldn’t call him a monster. She would call him a person who did something unthinkable and horrible,” he said, referring to Blair.

Ciotto’s son said he plans to honor his mother’s life by being a better person and work to make the world a better place.