Norwalk man who swallowed heroin during traffic stop is sent back to prison

Edward E. Blair, 40, most recently of 20 Spring St., also was fined $200 for tampering with evidence. He pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony Aug. 24 in exchange for prosecutors dismissing one count each of trafficking in amphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance, theft of dangerous drugs and possession of cocaine.

Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said Blair benefitted greatly from the plea deal and requested he reimburse the Norwalk Police Department $105 for drug testing.

Defense attorney Russell Leffler protested, saying it wasn’t part of the plea deal he made with Kasper, which included the joint recommendation of the two-year prison sentence. Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway turned down the state’s request for reimbursement.

An officer made a traffic stop May 6 upon determining Blair’s driver’s license was suspended. Kasper said as the cop approached the vehicle he saw Blair who “appeared to be moving around quite a bit” and put something small and white in his mouth. The prosecutor said a passenger later told police that Blair swallowed heroin.

Leffler addressed Blair’s long-term addiction Thursday.

“I think he wants to get better,” Blair’s attorney said. “He’s going (into prison) with a good attitude.”

Leffler asked Blair about the possibility attending Teen Challenge, an intense, faith-based treatment program for people of all ages with life-controlling addictions. Leffler said, according to Blair, he would be better off in prison — at least at first — “before he can do something like that.”

Blair's criminal record goes back more than 20 years. His previous felony convictions include burglary, illegal conveyance of drugs and having weapons under disability.

He was released from prison in January 2013 and then subsequently was convicted for trafficking in heroin. The controlled drug buy happened March 8, 2013. Blair later was sentenced to a one-year prison term.

Blair has 30 days that was credited toward his current term.