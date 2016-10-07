Norwalk man punished for having stolen license plate

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Chris J. Smith, 43, received 36 days of credit toward his jail sentence, which will be on the work-release program. In August, he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property in exchange for the state dismissing a similar fifth-degree felony.

Smith is in an AA 12-step program.

“Obviously you need to continue that on your own,” Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway told the defendant.

Smith’s adult criminal record includes 30 offenses, mostly charges of disorderly conduct and driving under the influence. Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said the man’s extensive 14-page criminal record includes a charge or conviction of domestic violence, but no felonies.

Since Smith was on probation through Norwalk Municipal Court at the time of the receiving stolen property incident, he was eligible for a prison sentence. However, Kasper said the state supported probation and Smith being jailed on work release because he has a job, which is important to the defendant and community.