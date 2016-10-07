Local accused drug dealer arrested in Louisiana

Miguel A. Rodriguez, 22, of 608 Fink St., appeared Wednesday in Huron County Common Pleas Court for his arraignment.

He entered a “not guilty” plea to four felonies: One count each of complicity to trafficking in heroin and trafficking in cocaine, both in connection with an Aug. 28, 2012 controlled drug buy and two charges of trafficking in heroin stemming from Sept. 4 and 6, 2012 transactions.

A Huron County grand jury secretly indicted Rodriguez in August and he was arrested during a Louisiana traffic stop, defense attorney Paul Dolce told Judge Jim Conway. Grand jurors issue a secret indictment when they suspect a defendant might flee the area.

“He had no idea about these charges. He was cooperative with police,” Dolce said. “He waived extradition.”

Rodriguez’s trial date is Nov. 22. If he posts a $10,000 bond, he will be subject to random drug screens.