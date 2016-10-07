Blair gets 23 years to life in prison

Last Friday, Blair pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse. He was convicted of the July 28, 2015 shooting murder of his neighbor, Linda Ciotto.

Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said the victim’s family and friends spoke eloquently and shared their love and respect for her. They remembered Ciotto as a generous, vibrant, fun, do-it-yourselfer” role model who was on the verge of enjoying life after retiring from the railroad. She worked her way up from being a phone operator in the 1970s to being the assistant superintendent of operations in Indiana.

Blair was sentenced to 20 years to life for aggravated murder with an additional three years for using a .38 revolver to shoot Ciotto. Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway imposed 11 months in prison for gross abuse of a corpse, which will run at the same time as the rest of the sentence. Blair will be up for parole in 23 years.

