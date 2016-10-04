Heroin dealer agrees to 4-year prison term

Dustin D.F. Frank, 26, most recently of 212 Crestwood Drive, pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin, a second-degree felony. After the plea, Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway followed the sentencing recommendation of Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper and public defender David Longo.

On July 26, Frank’s probation officer, Jim Zappa, performed “a surprise home inspection,” Kasper said. Frank, in mid-February 2015, received a 90-day sentence for trafficking in oxycodone and was placed on three years of probation.

Zappa requested Frank provide him with a urine sample for a random drug test, but the defendant refused to comply, Kasper said. The Willard Police Department responded to the scene and an officer spoke to Frank. Kasper said the man said he would test positive for drugs, police searched Frank’s bedroom and “recovered a number of bags of heroin,” $268 and a cell phone.

“He was cooperative with that search,” the prosecutor added. “He acknowledged the heroin was his.”

The Mansfield crime lab tested the heroin and determined it weighed 11.27 grams.

As part of Tuesday’s plea deal, prosecutors unsuccessfully kicked Frank off probation in the oxycodone case and declined to pursue charges on a suspected drug deal.

Frank, who will be on three years of mandatory parole after his prison sentence, forfeited the $268 to the state. The cell phone can be released to his mother upon proof of ownership, but with the contacts deleted from its memory.