Ohio plans to resume executions with new three-drug cocktail

The state told U.S. District Court Judge Edmund A. Sargus, Jr. on Monday that it plans to execute Ronald R. Phillips, of Summit County, on Jan. 12 using an intravenous combination of midazolam, an anti-anxiety medication; rocuronium bromide, a paralytic agent, and finally potassium chloride, designed to stop the heart.

“The department used a similar combination from 1999 to 2009, and last year, the Supreme Court of the United States upheld the use of this specific three-drug combination,” said JoEllen Smith, spokesman for the state Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

But while Ohio has used three-drug combinations to put inmates to sleep, shut down their lungs, and the induce cardiac arrest before, it has never used this specific combination of drugs before.

“We informed the court that we are prepared to file notice of a protocol change later this week,” said Dan Tierney, spokesman for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

The notice to the federal court judge is designed to give the judge time to deal with requests for injunctions and other legal motions concerning this new protocol before Phillips’ scheduled execution, he said.

The latest moratorium, imposed last year by Gov. John Kasich, is set to expire at the end of this year. There are currently 26 death row inmates with execution dates scheduled through Oct. 17, 2019.

“It is disheartening to learn Ohio intends to resume executions after over a decade of problems, including four botched executions,” said Mike Brickner, senior policy director of the ACLU of Ohio. “Attempts to use new drug combinations or those that have failed in past lethal injections amount to little more than human experimentation. Even worse, because of a secrecy law enacted by our legislature, Ohioans cannot have confidence that execution drugs were obtained through legal or ethical means, nor that they have been tested for efficacy or regulated in any way.

“These questions will certainly be addressed by courts, but the state’s insistence to continue with executions runs counter to public support of the death penalty, which is at its lowest point in forty years,” Brickner added. “Given all of Ohio’s problems with the death penalty and the tremendous risk we run of another botched execution, it is well past time for officials to scrap this broken system altogether.”

The last person to be executed in Ohio was Dennis McGuire, of Montgomery County, in January 2014. At that time, the state used a two-drug combination of midazolam and the morphine derivative hydromorphone.

McGuire died, but witnesses described him as first making choking sounds and struggling against his restraints for 26 minutes after the drugs began to flow. The state promptly abandoned that protocol and decided it would instead go back to a single-drug execution using either pentobarbital or sodium thiopental as single drugs, a process never used.

The domestic and European makers of those drugs refused to make them available to governments for use in executions. The state had no success in convincing a compounding pharmacy to make its drug of choice from scratch by dangling at temporary anonymity, and its efforts to import drugs were blocked by the federal government.

Robert Dunham is executive director of the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center, which does not take a position on the constitutionality of capital punishment.

While the U.S. Supreme Court last year found that death row inmates in Oklahoma had failed to prove that the use of midazolam was unconstitutional, Dunham said there is still likely to be litigation over its use as part of an execution cocktail.

“Midazolam still has all the same problems that it had before,” he said. “This does not address the problem with using an anti-anxiety medication as a sedative. It is not a sedative. While it can achieve unconsciousness, the theory is that the prisoner is jolted into consciousness, but because he is paralyzed by the bromide, he is unable to show physical reaction to being burned alive inside out.”

