Morphine defendant avoids prison

Nancy Jennings said she believes defendant Jonathan D. Fitts, 33, whose address was unavailable, is “ready to be on the straight and narrow” and use the opportunity on probation to show he’s ready to do the right thing.

Fitts has been working, paying his child support and taking care of his other child, Jennings added.

Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff expressed some concerns about the defendant’s time being supervised in other counties. His criminal record includes a prior felony conviction, some probation violations and a prison term.

In Erie County in 2009 and in Sandusky County two years later, Fitts “didn’t do well” under supervision and violated his probation, Woodruff said.

“Very reluctantly, the state would recommend community control,” added the prosecutor, who believes Fitts getting no jail time would send the wrong message.

In mid-August, Fitts pleaded guilty to possession of morphine in exchange for the state dismissing one charge of possession of oxycdone. The morphine incident happened Aug. 4, 2015.

Fitts has 90 days of discretionary jail time hanging over his head during his three years of probation. He also was fined $250 and must reimburse the Norwalk Police Department $80 for drug testing. His probation officer can impose part or all of the jail sentence without a hearing.

Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway warned Fitts if he violates his probation, he likely will be sentenced to one year in prison. The judge also said the defendant shouldn’t be surprised he will be held to a higher standard since his supervision will be transferred to Sandusky County and his case doesn’t originate there.

“You’re going to have to do everything you can to cooperate with your probation officer,” Conway said.