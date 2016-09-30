Woman to be kicked off probation after jail term

Miranda L. Fligor, 31, of 56 1/2 Milan Ave., already was behind bars for nearly five months. After she serves her sentence, she will be kicked off probation unsuccessfully.

Fligor admitted to a six-count probation violation Wednesday in Huron County Common Pleas Court. On April 1, Judge Jim Conway revoked her intervention based on another set of probation violations and imposed a conviction of abusing harmful intoxicants.

During her time on supervision, Fligor was “very nomadic” and had periods of drug and alcohol use, probation officer Jason Shupe said during Wednesday’s hearing.

“She absconded a couple times,” he added.

Fligor admitted to the following probation violations Wednesday:

• Possessing heroin, drug paraphernalia and cocaine during an April 29 incident in Sandusky. Through Sandusky Municipal Court, she later was convicted of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Changing her residence without her probation officer’s permission.

• Failing to report into her her probation officer June 16.

• Associating with a known, male felon.

During the April 29 incident in Sandusky, Fligor had passed out in a bathroom, Shupe said.