Burglar sentenced to prison for oxycodone deal, probation violation

Brian S. Armstrong, 26, most recently of 14 1/2 W. League St., first pleaded guilty to trafficking in oxycodone. He was sentenced to one year in prison for the Norwalk Police Department controlled drug buy.

Armstrong also admitted to violating his probation and received a two-year prison term.

“Those sentences were to be served consecutively for a total of three years,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said.

Armstrong also was in court Tuesday for a hearing on possession of oxycodone. Kasper said the Dec. 16 incident happened before the drug deal and he was sentenced to time served. Armstrong, who must reimburse police $120 for drug testing, has been in the Huron County Jail since Aug. 22.

“He was on probation for burglary,” Kasper said.

Armstrong's two accomplices, Casey J. Baker, 22, of Bellevue, and Jacob D. White, 24, of Norwalk, were convicted of the Nov. 18, 2014 burglary in Norwalk. On Feb. 9, 2015, White, who initiated the crime, was sentenced to two years in prison.

Officers Zack O'Neil and Jonathan Craybill investigated the Fruen Street incident during which the men stole a toy wagon, a pedal-tractor, some coins and an air-conditioning unit from the unoccupied home, which belonged to a deceased person. The defendants kicked in the door.

Nobody was home at the time. Visiting common pleas Judge Thomas Pokorny has said a woman who grew up in the home didn't want to return or visit after the burglary.

In April 2015, Armstrong was sentenced Thursday to 120 days in jail on the work-release program.