Driver convicted of felony DUI

James S. Patterson, 44, of Wellington, will be sentenced Nov. 30 in Huron County Common Pleas Court.

“Mr. Patterson has a prior felony DUI,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said.

A trooper with the state Highway Patrol made a traffic stop March 12 on the east side of Wakeman near the intersection of Butler Road and Ohio 303.

Kasper said the trooper saw Patterson make several traffic violations, including “swerving out of his lane” and failing to signal when he made a turn.

“The trooper turned on his lights and sirens,” the prosecutor added.

He followed Patterson until he stopped. Kasper said the defendant performed several sobriety tests and his blood-alcohol content on a breath test was .217 percent. The legal limit for drivers in Ohio is .08.

As a condition of the $5,000 bond he posted earlier, Patterson isn’t allowed to drive any vehicles.

“His license is suspended. He's not supposed to be driving, but he has employment,” Kasper said.