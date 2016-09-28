Domestic violence defendant jailed for 6 months

In mid-August, Travis S. Jones, 25, of 22 Jefferson St., pleaded guilty to domestic violence in Huron County Common Pleas Court. Because the charge is a first-degree misdemeanor, he won’t be on probation once he is finished with his sentence.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Jones told Judge Jim Conway he wants to continue bettering himself through intensive out-patient counseling and support his child. Defense attorney Sarah Nation said alcohol and drug have been factors in her client’s previous criminal activities and there may be some mental-health issues.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office investigated the Nov. 14 incident, which happened at the residence of the 22-year-old female victim.

“He (Jones) was assaulting a female acquaintance. During the assault, he took the cell phone, threw it against the wall, causing it to break and preventing her from calling 9-1-1,” Norwalk Assistant Law Director Scott Christophel said shortly after the incident.

Conway said the altercation caused “some significant injuries” to the victim.

Ruling Jones is at a potentially high risk to re-offend, the judge said the incident wasn’t the defendant’s first act of violence and there seems to be a pattern of “acting out.”