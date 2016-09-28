Brothers jailed on work release for marijuana-grow

In mid-July, Nathan R. Thompson, 27, of Port Clinton, and Thomas B. Thompson, 30, of Sandusky, pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of marijuana. As part of their plea deals, prosecutors dismissed one count each of cultivation of marijuana and possession of criminal tools.

Nathan’s defense attorney, T. Douglas Clifford, said during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing the brothers were “not attempting to be criminal masterminds,” but simply made an error in judgment while trying to pay off their business debts.

“We are trying to save a small business,” Clifford said in requesting his client serve jail time on the work-release program.

A family member tipped off authorities about the marijuana-grow operation. On Oct. 23, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office found and seized harvested plants in a greenhouse on Ohio 4 near Bellevue and some marijuana in the house.

“There was no money made. It was a stupid act,” Nathan said.

“I was very cooperative the entire time. I didn’t try to hide anything,” Thomas said during his separate hearing Wednesday.

“You’re not going to have any problems with me on probation,” he added, echoing what his brother told the judge.

The extent of each defendant’s criminal history is some traffic violations.

Each man was fined $7,500 and must reimburse the sheriff’s office $35 for drug testing during their five years of probation. The defendants faced a mandatory minimum fine of $5,000.

Each brother was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail on the work-release program. Thomas’ term starts Jan. 7 while his brother’s begins Feb. 7. The defendants have 60 days of discretionary jail time hanging over their heads. Their probation officer can impose part or all of the term without a hearing.