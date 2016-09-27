Oxycodone dealer sentenced to prison

That was one month short of the maximum that Joseph B. Bursley, 33, of 4395 Gibbs Road, Apt. 3, faced. On July 12, he pleaded guilty to trafficking in oxycodone in exchange for prosecutors dismissing two counts of trafficking in LSD and one charge of trafficking in marijuana.

Bursley’s prison sentence was a joint recommendation from Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff and defense attorney Kenneth Lewis. Bursley and his lawyer declined to address Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway before the defendant’s term was announced.

“You did have a prior felony (conviction) record, so you will be eligible for a prison sentence,” Conway told Bursley, who has been in jail since Sept. 20.

As part of Monday’s joint recommendation, prosecutors dismissed a three-count indictment — trafficking in marijuana, possession of hydrocodone and possession of criminal tools.

Also dismissed was a trafficking-in-marijuana charge originally filed in Norwalk Municipal Court. The Norwalk Police Department arrested Bursley immediately after a Sept. 2 controlled drug buy on League Street.

“He was out on bond after (his conviction),” Detective Sgt. Jim Fulton said after the buy-bust. “We got word he was still selling drugs.”

Bursley must reimburse police $105 for drug testing related to the oxycodone transaction.