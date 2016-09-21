Convicted marijuana dealer released from jail

Sharnell Mary-Lynn Schmidt, 24, of Coldwater, Mich., signed a personal recognizance bond. That means she signed a Huron County Common Pleas Court document in which she promised to appear for her Nov. 9 sentencing hearing and didn’t pay any money.

Schmidt had been in the Huron County Jail since July 7, unable to post a $5,000 bond.

Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny warned the defendant she is subject to random drug screens and could be jailed if she tests positive. He also told Schmidt not to smoke any marijuana.

Schmidt told the judge once she is home she plans to get a job and “get my life back on track.”

On July 7, Monroeville Police Officer Brian Nutter stopped the Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Schmidt for not having a front headlight. Thomas Grubbs, 31, also of Coldwater, and a 6-year-old boy were the passengers.

“He (Nutter) walked up the the vehicle and he could smell an odor of marijuana coming out of the vehicle,” Chief Gary Lyons said shortly after the traffic stop. “They allowed the officer to search the vehicle and in the woman’s tote bag he observed a bag of marijuana.”

Police contacted Huron County Children Services and the child was turned over to Schmidt’s mother.

Lyons said officers weighed the marijuana at 439 grams.

“Their story changed, but in the end it appeared they were on their way to Pennsylvania to visit a cousin,” Lyons told the Reflector, referring to Schmidt and Grubbs.

On Tuesday, Schmidt pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors lowered the charge from a third-degree felony to a fifth-degree. Grubbs agreed to a similar charge earlier and will be sentenced Oct. 25.