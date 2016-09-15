Murder, kidnapping charges filed against Grate

Shawn M. Grate, 40, is alleged to have “purposely caused the death of Stacey Hicks, also known as Stacey Stanley, and a second victim who has yet to be positively identified,” according to the statement from Prosecutor Christopher Tunnell’s office.

Grate has a lengthy criminal record, including a previous abduction charge.

Hicks, 43, of Greenwich, leaves behind two sons, a granddaughter, her father and other relatives. Her obituary, which includes service times, is posted on this website.

Stanley’s possible murder happened between Sept. 8 and Tuesday, according to the indictment. An unidentified woman who reported being held captive was rescued from the Ashland house on Tuesday. She called 9-1-1 about 6:30 a.m.

Police said the house at 393 Covert Court was supposed to be unoccupied.

