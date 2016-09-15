Grate also charged with abduction in 1999

However, the 40-year-old man has a lengthy criminal record that includes a previous abduction charge, as well as drug-related offenses.
According to his Facebook page, Grate worked at Mansfield’s Holiday Inn.
An Aug. 11, 2015 Facebook post read: “Starting a new job tomorrow really looking forward to helping out all I can as a maintenance man for the Holiday Inn!” The post was well liked and had several remarks of commendation from Facebook friends, wishing him well, promising the job would help “improve things.”
Grate’s last post, which was from Aug. 12, 2015, contained a graphic that read: “Let’s see if we can find 1 million who are unashamed to say with us ‘Jesus watches over me.’ Write ‘amen’ to declare it!”
His page also displays several of his woodworks, which appear to come from his self-employed business “Grate Signs and Designs.”
To an average passerby, Grate might seem normal.
However, those who have been following the disappearance of Greenwich resident Stacey Stanley, a case that led to the eventual discovery of her body in a Covert Court, Ashland house, realize Grate is jailed today on a charge of abduction. More charges are expected.
According to Mansfield, Richland, Marion and Crawford county courts, this isn’t Grate’s first criminal offense.
He previously was charged with abduction in October 1999. Prior to that case, he was charged with unlawful restraint in February 1999. There were also several counts of domestic violence over the years.
In 2012, his marriage to then Amber Nichole Grate ended. It was reported that a child was involved.
Other charges he has faced include:
- Assault - Nov., 1994
- Criminal damaging - Jan., 1996
- Disorderly conduct - Jan., 1996
- Attempted burglary - Oct., 1996
- Drug abuse - Feb., 1999
- Unlawful restraint - Feb., 1999
- Assault - Feb. 1999
- Two counts of aggravated menacing - March., 1999
- Criminal trespassing - March, 1999
- Telephone harassment - March, 1999
- Violation of a protection order - April, 1999
- Abduction - Oct. 1999
- Two counts of domestic violence - Oct., 2003
- Theft - Dec. 2005
- Falsification - Jan., 2007
- Identity theft - Jan., 2007
- Obstruction - Jan. 2007
- Fictitious registration - Jan., 2007
- Possession of marijuana - July, 2009
- Domestic violence - June, 2010
- Divorce (with child) from then wife, Amber Nichole Grate - Oct., 2012
- Drug abuse - Aug., 2013
- Possession of drug paraphernalia - Aug., 2013 and Nov., 2014
- Receiving stolen property- Aug., 2013
- Obstructing official business - June, 2016
Though these records show Grates did at one time have a child in his custody, it does not appear the child remains in his custody now.