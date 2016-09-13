Handgun theft accomplice guilty

Thomas N. Finley, 26, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed one count of grand theft of a firearm.

Finley also admitted to violating his probation in a 2014 case by testing positive Sept. 8 for oxycodone and hydrocodone. Prosecutors also dismissed an allegation he possessed drug paraphernalia in Berlin Heights since the Erie County case is pending.

The Norwalk Police Department investigated the theft of two handguns from a closet between April 15 and May 1.

“Mr. Finley had been staying there with his girlfriend,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said.

Finley’s girlfriend, Rachel C. Mock, 32, goes to trial Nov. 1 on complicity to grand theft of a firearm.

Kasper said the homeowners returned from a short vacation to discover the guns were missing. She said Finley cooperated with police, telling them Mock gave him the handguns to get rid of them. Officers then tracked down the person to whom they had been sold and retrieved the weapons.

During Monday’s hearing, Finley told visiting common pleas Judge Thomas Pokorny has been struggling with drug addiction for about the last 10 years. He started taking painkillers after a football-related neck injury.

“I started on prescribed painkillers and worked my way up to heroin,” Finley said. “I was clean for six to eight months and then fell back to it.”

Pokorny ordered him to spend four to six months in a community-based corrections facility, a form of prison which focuses on treatment and education. He will remain in the Huron County Jail until he is transferred to the locked-down facility.

Upon being released from the CBCF, he must attend three AA or NA meetings each week. Finley also must obtain a sponsor and home group as part of his two years of probation.