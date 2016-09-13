3rd accomplice in Norwalk meth case convicted

Jack J. Leimeister, 24, pleaded guilty to possession of drug-manufacturing chemicals. The third-degree felony is punishable by nine months to three years in prison.

His two accomplices, Ian S. Poland, 26, and Samantha J. Reed, 24, accepted separate plea deals earlier this month and were convicted of the same charge.

As part of the plea agreement with Leimeister’s defense attorney, Russell Leffler, prosecutors dismissed one count of possession of meth and tampering with evidence. There was no joint recommendation from Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper and Leffler. Leimeister will be sentenced Oct. 25.

As part of Poland’s plea deal with defense attorney Paul Dolce, prosecutors dismissed one count of aggravated possession of meth. Kasper has said there was a joint recommendation of a three-year prison sentence — two years for the meth case and one year for Poland’s parole violation. He will be sentenced Sept. 28 and Reed on Oct. 19.

The accomplices had been staying at at 30 Woodlawn Ave. Kasper has said the Norwalk Police Department and state crime-scene investigators found material necessary for creating meth plus more than one gram of “suspected meth oil” in a 20-ounce soda bottle at the residence when authorities used a search warrant June 14.

The trio will remain in the Huron County Jail without bond until their respective sentencing hearings.