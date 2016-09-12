Walmart robber violates probation

Since Nathaniel W. O'Brien, 27, won’t have any more time hanging over his head once he’s finished his sentence, he will be released unsuccessfully from supervision.

“We have nothing else to offer you,” visiting common pleas Judge Thomas Pokorny told him.

O'Brien admitted to a two-count probation violation Monday. He walked away from the Ed Keating treatment center in Cleveland and had a positive drug screen.

Defense attorney Reese Wineman told Pokorny his client raved about the treatment program, but he had “personality problems” with a staff member and walked away from it. Wineman also said O’Brien hasn’t been able to address his addiction.

“It broke my heart when I had to leave there,” O’Brien added. “I can’t get along with everybody. … They ended up asking me to leave, so I left.”

When reviewing O’Brien’s time under supervision, probation officer Jason Shupe said he believes the defendant has “entitlement issues,” based on his actions when he was arrested at one point. O’Brien responded by telling the judge he doesn’t remember a lot about the circumstances of his arrest, but he’s been told he has an attitude problem when taking Xanax.

O'Brien’s underlying conviction was robbery. In April 2014, O’Brien was sentenced to two years in prison for the Jan. 28, 2014 incident at the Norwalk Walmart. About April 20, 2015, he was released early from prison.