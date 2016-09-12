Man pleads guilty to role in heroin overdose death of 16-year-old

Donald Callaghan, 59, of Akron, was scheduled to go on trial Monday before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne Callahan. Instead, he pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

Callaghan will be sentenced by Callahan at 1 p.m. Oct. 26. He faces six to 12 months in prison.

The three other people charged in Frye’s death, including the teen’s mother and grandmother, pleaded guilty Aug. 31.

Andrew Frye’s death on April 6 in a Green hotel room garnered national attention because of his family members’ involvement. According to police reports, Brenda Frye, the grandmother, delivered the drugs that her daughter, Heather Frye, and a friend, Jessica Irons, used with Andrew.

After waking to find Andrew unresponsive, Heather Frye, who did not have custody but told police she wanted to be the “fun weekend mom,” called 911 and hysterically told the dispatcher her son was dead.

Heather Frye, 32, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, child endangering and evidence tampering. Brenda Frye, 52, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and heroin trafficking. They will be sentenced Oct. 12.

Irons, 35, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, evidence tampering and two counts related to other cases. Callahan sentenced her to four years in prison.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies say the heroin Andrew used was obtained from Callaghan.

Jeff Laybourne, Callaghan’s attorney, declined comment on the case until after his client’s sentencing.

