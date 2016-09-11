Man who fired shotgun at deputies sentenced to prison

Marion County Common Pleas Judge Jim Slagle sentenced Timothy Weiser, 44, of Marion County to seven years in prison Friday.

Weiser pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault and a firearm specification last month.

An investigation conducted by the Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) found that Weiser fired a shot from a shotgun at Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded to a disturbance at a Marion County home in January. Weiser was later shot during a standoff when he exited the home pointing the weapon at deputies.

"Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line each and every day because they never know when they are going to encounter a situation like this one," Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said. "Thankfully, this defendant didn't hurt any of the deputies on scene that day, but he did put their lives at risk. For that reason, it is only appropriate that he spend time in prison."

The case was prosecuted by Attorney General DeWine's Special Prosecutions Section.

The deputy involved in the shooting was cleared by a grand jury of any wrongdoing.