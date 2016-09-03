Pair convicted of possessing meth

Ian S. Poland, 26, and Samantha J. Reed, 24, accepted separate plea deals and as a result, agreed to testify against their suspected accomplice, Jack Leimeister. The 24-year-old Norwalk man is charged with tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of meth and possession of drug-manufacturing chemicals.

On Thursday, Poland and Reed each pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of drug-manufacturing chemicals. The third-degree felony is punishable by nine months to three years in prison.

As part of Poland’s plea deal with defense attorney Paul Dolce, prosecutors dismissed one count of aggravated possession of meth. Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said there was a joint recommendation of a three-year prison sentence — two years for the meth case and one year for Poland’s parole violation. He will be sentenced Sept. 28 and Reed on Oct. 19.

Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway revoked Reed and Poland’s bonds Thursday. That means they will remain in the Huron County Jail until their separate sentencing hearings.

There wasn’t a joint recommendation between the state and defense attorney T. Douglas Clifford. Reed’s plea deal included separate charges of vehicular assault and driving under the influence.

The Norwalk Police Department investigated meth being produced at 30 Woodlawn Ave. The special response team and uniformed officers used a drug-related search warrant June 14.

Poland, Reed and Leimeister were there when authorities arrived and the trio later admitted to using meth, Kasper said. Also, the prosecutor said Poland, most recently of Jefferson Street, had been staying at the Woodlawn Avenue residence on and off since he had been released from prison about one week earlier.

Police and investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation found materials necessary for the creation of meth outside the bedroom door in the basement, Kasper said. Some of those items were over-the-counter medication, charcoal lighting fluid and Drano.

Kasper said authorities also found two 20-ounce soda bottles which had a “bi-level solution,” part of which was “suspected meth oil.” BCI scientists tested the oil and weighed it at more than one gram.

When Reed was booked into jail, she tested positive for meth, Kasper said.

About a week before the drug raid, Poland had been released from prison. In January 2014, he received a 30-month sentence for a Sept. 13, 2013 burglary in Norwalk.

Officers arrested Poland, who stole an HP laptop computer, in the basement of a Newton Street apartment complex shortly after he fled from inside a Cortland Street residence. Police recovered the computer.