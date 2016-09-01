Suspected credit-card thief released from jail

Charles R. Osborn Jr., 28, of 124 Dale St., Apt. 8, Willard, entered a “not guilty” plea to theft of a credit card in connection with a May 6 incident. His Huron County Common Pleas Court trial date is Nov. 10.

Osborn wore a striped jail uniform to his arraignment, meaning he tested positive for drugs when he was booked.

Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff, when recommending a $5,000 bond, said Osborn could be facing new charges. He didn’t elaborate. Huron County Public Defender David Longo said until Osborn’s recent arrest, he had a job he possibly could retain. Longo said he considers the defendant a “minimal flight risk.”

Judge Jim Conway released Osborn on a personal recognizance bond. That means he signed a court document in which he promised to return for future hearings without paying any money.