Martell E. Gray Jr., 26, of Elyria, isn’t eligible for the intervention program through Huron County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jim Conway didn’t elaborate during the brief hearing Tuesday. On the intervention program, defendants won’t have a conviction imposed if they successfully complete a certified substance abuse treatment center and they don’t violate the terms of their probation.

Gray is charged with possession of meth. The Wakeman Police Department handled the June 9 traffic stop in which he was the passenger.

“Cpl. Van Bunn stopped a vehicle for a suspended owner and found crystal meth on the driver and multiple pieces of methamphetamine paraphernalia in the vehicle,” according to police on its Facebook page.

The driver, Raphe Lawson, 32, of Amherst, and Gray “each admitted to using meth just before coming through town,” according to the post. “The driver was actually cooling the pipe, while driving by holding it out the window. They both stated that they were moving to Norwalk.”

Police said Gray has a lengthy criminal history, which include arrests in connection with burglaries, threats to the public, assaults to emergency personnel and hit-and-run.

“He is a menace to society,” Chief Tim Hunker said.

After the traffic stop, the Huron County Sheriff's Office assisted with transporting Gray and Lawson to jail. Gray is out, having posted a $5,000 bond with a 10-percent provision. Lawson, who is charged with aggravated possession of meth, had bonded out, but was jailed in Cuyahoga County later on undisclosed charges. His local trial date is Nov. 17.

Gray’s motion-to-suppress hearing and next pre-trial hearing is Sept. 28. His new trial date is Oct. 6.