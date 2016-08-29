Area residents plead innocent to felony charges

Michael C. Williams, 35, most recently of 3995 Walnut Road, Willard, is charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. The third-degree felony is in connection with a July 20 pursuit involving the Norwalk Police Department that ended with a crash in a corn field.

“The Norwalk police tried to pull over a vehicle that had an expired plate,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said earlier.

The chase started in the northern end of Norwalk. Kasper said the pursuit went through several business parking lots, causing many drivers to pull over so they could avoid collisions.

Williams drove on Norwood Avenue, which becomes Ridge Road outside of the city limits. Kasper said the defendant, who was wanted on undisclosed Florida warrants, crashed into a corn field south of Hasbrock Road.

His Huron County Common Pleas Court trial date is Oct. 25.

Nine other defendants also entered “not guilty” pleas to their respective charges.

• Brian S. Armstrong, 26, of 14 1/2 W. League St., goes to trial Nov. 5 on two counts of trafficking in oxycodone in connection with July 21 and 22 controlled drug buys. His bond is $5,000.

• Brian D. Cowley Jr., 27, of 56 Jefferson St., Lot 16, has a Nov. 17 trial date on trafficking in heroin in connection with a June 13 controlled drug buy. His bond is $5,000.

• Charles E. Dixon, 24, of 1920 Murray Road, New London, goes to trial Sept. 29 on burglary in connection with a June 21 incident. If he posts a $15,000 bond with a 10-percent provision, he is prohibited from being on the premises of the Scranton Road victim’s property.

• Thomas E. Grubbs, 31, of Coldwater, Mich., has a Sept. 29 trial date on trafficking in marijuana and possession of criminal tools, both in connection with a July 7 controlled drug buy. Grubbs told Judge Jim Conway he has pending charges in Michigan, but didn’t elaborate.

• Randy S. Hamilton, 48, of 5498 Griffin Road, New London, has an Oct. 27 trial date on intimidation of a witness in connection with an Oct. 5 incident. If he posts a $15,000 bond with a 10-percent provision, he is prohibited from having any association with the victim.

• Raphe G. Lawson, 32, of Amherst, goes to trial Nov. 17 on aggravated possession of methamphetamine in connection with a June 9 incident. As a condition of his $5,000 bond, he can’t have any association or communication with his co-defendant. Huron County Public Defender David Longo said Lawson had posted bail and issued a summons in this case, but on the day he was supposed to be in court, he was jailed on undisclosed charges in Cuyahoga County.

• Teresa L. Rogers, 52, of 7 Fruen St., has a Nov. 15 trial date on two counts of trafficking in alprazolam in connection with controlled drug buys on April 21 and June 30. She wore a striped jail uniform to Monday’s arraignment, meaning she tested positive for drugs when booked into the Huron County Jail. Defense attorney Reese Wineman said his client has an unspecified felony conviction from 2003, but has strong local ties. Rogers’ bond is $5,000 with a 10-percent provision.

• Sharnell Mary-Lynn Schmidt, 24, of Coldwater, Mich., goes to trial Sept. 27 on trafficking in marijuana in connection with a July 7 controlled drug buy. Her bond is $5,000.

• David M. Thomas, 24, of 60 S. Linwood Ave., has an Oct. 18 trial date on possession of buprenorphine in connection with a July 22 incident. Conway released him on a personal recognizance bond Monday. That means Thomas signed a court document in which he promised to appear for future hearings without paying any money.