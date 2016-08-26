Huron County grand jury indicts 15

Michael C. Williams, 35, of Sebring, Fla., was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. The charge is in connection with a July 20 pursuit involving the Norwalk Police Department.

“The Norwalk police tried to pull over a vehicle that had an expired plate,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said.

The chase started in the northern end of Norwalk. Kasper said the pursuit went through several business parking lots, causing many drivers to pull over so they could avoid collisions.

Williams drove on Norwood Avenue, which becomes Ridge Road outside of the city limits. Kasper said the defendant crashed into a corn field south of Hasbrock Road.

“He said he had warrants out of Florida,” the prosecutor added.

The other defendants and their charges are:

• Brian S. Armstrong, 26, of 14 1/2 W. League St., on two counts of trafficking in oxycodone in connection with July 21 and 22 controlled drug buys.

• Brian D. Cowley Jr., 27, of 56 Jefferson St., Lot 16, on trafficking in heroin in connection with a June 13 controlled drug buy.

• Charles E. Dixon, 24, of 1920 Murray Road, New London, on burglary in connection with a June 21 incident.

• Thomas E. Grubbs, 31, of Coldwater, Mich., on trafficking in marijuana and possession of criminal tools, both in connection with a July 7 controlled drug buy.

• Randy S. Hamilton, 48, of 5498 Griffin Road, New London, on intimidation of a witness in connection with an Oct. 5 incident.

• Jason M. Hamm, 36, of 321 South Norwalk Road, on one count of disrupting public service and two charges of domestic violence, all in connection with a July 22 incident.

• Kurt C. Landis, 28, of Northwood, on possession of methamphetamine in connection with a June 2 incident.

• Jack J. Leimeister, 24, of 25 Welton Ave., on tampering with evidence in connection with an Aug. 8 incident.

• Douglas A. McCourt, 51, of Wellington, on driving under the influence of alcohol or a drug of abuse in connection with a June 22 traffic stop. According to the indictment, he was charged with a specification that alleges that “within 20 years of committing this offense, (McCourt) previously has been convicted or pleaded guilty to five or more equivalent offenses.”

• Lucia E. Perry, 32, of Mansfield, on possession of heroin in connection with a July 17 incident.

• Sharnell Mary-Lynn Schmidt, 24, of Coldwater, Mich., on trafficking in marijuana in connection with a July 7 controlled drug buy.

• Donovan Sparkman, 20, of 101 1/2 Maple St., Willard, on receiving stolen property in connection with a June 15 credit card-related incident.

• David M. Thomas, 24, of 60 S. Linwood Ave., on possession of buprenorphine in connection with a July 22 incident.

In other action Friday, grand jurors transferred the following first-degree misdemeanor case to Norwalk Municipal Court for further, possible prosecution:

• Norman J. Morse, 24, of 100 S. Main St., Lot 19, North Fairfield, on criminal damaging and aggravated menacing, both in connection with a July 4 incident.