Drug dealer guilty of two felonies

Ashleigh R. Ursetti, 26, of 53 Verlin St., pleaded guilty to one count each of trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in psilocyn (aka magic mushrooms). As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed the remaining charge on her indictment, possession of criminal tools and planned to recommend probation.

“It’s my understanding the defendant is in treatment,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said.

Ursetti starts an out-patient program at Bayshore Counseling Services near Sandusky next week.

She is convicted of Aug. 4, 2015 controlled drug buys that happened in the vicinity of juveniles. The Norwalk Police Department had arranged the transactions.

Kasper said a “target” and confidential informant waited for the target’s supplier to arrive at a local gas station with drugs. She said police saw Ursetti and an adult occupant in a vehicle that also contained four children, ranging in ages from 4 to 10.

“It was Miss Ursetti’s car. She was the driver,” Kasper added.

Police alerted the state Highway Patrol about possible drug activity and requested assistance from troopers. Kasper said authorities had Ursetti step out of the car and they saw scales on the floor of the vehicle plus some baggies containing a white substance and magic mushrooms.

Ursetti will be sentenced Oct. 12. She remains free on a $15,000 bond with a 10-percent provision.