Attorney: Spitting, struggling driver was 'a real jerk' toward cops

Smith, 23, of 4825 1/2 Ninevah Road, Greenwich, has a 60-day discretionary jail sentence hanging over his head during his three years of probation. He also must continue psychological counseling and continue taking his medication.

He also forfeited the AK-style rifle with a scope that was in the back seat of his truck during a March 1 traffic stop. Smith, who last year was diagnosed with “major depressive disorder,” was in Huron County Common Pleas Court for his sentencing hearing Wednesday for one count each of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and harassment by an inmate.

“I’d like to apologize for what I did that day. I’d like to apologize to the state Highway Patrol also,” Smith told Judge Jim Conway, adding he’s been “doing a lot better” since he had his medication changed.

Defense attorney Troy Wisehart said his client’s new meds have calmed him down and “he feels like his old self.” The attorney also said he wasn’t trying to minimize Smith’s actions toward authorities, but he believes Smith’s previous medication was a major factor in how he acted.

“He acted like a real jerk to the police,” Wisehart said. “I’m here to discuss the mitigating circumstances; he’s here to take responsibility.”

Just after 4:15 p.m. March 1, the patrol’s dispatch center in Mansfield received the report of a reckless driver. Troopers clocked the Chevrolet pickup truck going 75 mph in a 55 mph zone while northbound on Ohio 13 south of U.S. 224.

“Mr. Smith was driving under suspension,” said Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper, who requested the defendant be sentenced to “a moderate amount of jail time.”

Lt. Douglas Hamman and Trooper Thomas Halko intercepted Smith as he came from Richland County. After he pulled over at the U.S. 224/Ohio 13 intersection, troopers requested the driver get out of the truck.

“He didn’t comply with the order to get out,” Hamman said shortly after the incident.

When Greenwich Police Officer Ken Lemmeyer arrived at the scene at the request of the patrol, he said he saw a trooper’s hat in the roadway and as he approached, the two troopers were struggling with Smith on the hood of a cruiser. Lemmeyer, in his report, said he “grabbed the suspect” and assisted Hamman with holding Smith while Halko searched him.

“He spit saliva and blood into the faces of the troopers,” said Hamman, who along with Halko, declined to be treated at the scene for minor cuts and abrasions.

Troopers said they found a rifle and some marijuana inside the truck. While Lemmeyer was standing outside the cruiser, he said Smith “was spitting inside the cruiser and then started kicking the window in an attempt to get out.”

North Central EMS arrived and poured water on Smith’s face, since he had been sprayed with Mace. Huron County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chuck Summers arrived. Police said when he walked back to his cruiser, Smith attempted to spit on him and Lemmeyer’s shirt and called one of the officers a vulgar name.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Conway asked Smith about a recent charge of resisting arrest. The defendant said a graduation party “ordeal” escalated when he and the group got him. The judge responded by saying it’s obvious he has a problem behaving when he drinks.