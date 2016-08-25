Assault accomplice avoids prison sentence

Andrew T. Jordan, 23, of 412 W. Tiffin St., Willard, told his perspective on the June 29, 2015 assault at the request of Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing. Jordan apparently refused to tell his side during his pre-sentence interview with a probation officer.

Conway ruled Jordan was the least culpable of his co-defendants, with Christopher S. Kessler being the primary offender. Also, the judge said since Jordan flagged down officers to assist the victim, it shows he had some form of remorse.

“I don’t think you would have undertaken it on your own,” added Conway, who was disturbed by the fact Jordan’s boss led the trio to track down the victim.

In early August, Kessler, 24, of Willard, was sentenced to two years in prison for attempted felonious assault and robbery. He was convicted of hitting the victim with a 2-by-4. Gregory S. Montgomery, 46, most recently of 2354 Peru Center Road, Willard, has pleaded guilty to attempted obstruction of justice and will be sentenced Sept. 22.

The trio was hanging metal at a job site. Jordan said his boss approached them and notified them a man owed him some money and if they wanted to be paid, they needed to find him.

The accomplices left the job site and drove around. Jordan said they saw the victim and chased him on foot.

“Mr. Jordan picked up the 2-by-4, but he didn’t hit him with it,” said Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper, who recommended Jordan be sentenced to prison.

The 44-year-old Willard-area victim sustained a skull fracture from being kicked and hit. He first went to Mercy Health-Willard Hospital and later was transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Conway said the man has suffered “a loss of life skills that continue today.”

Defense attorney T. Douglas Clifford agreed with the judge that Jordan wasn’t the primary offender.

“He got caught up in other people’s activities,” said Clifford, who requested a jail sentence on the work-release program so Jordan can keep his full-time job.

In June, Jordan pleaded guilty to separate charges of aggravated assault and trafficking in marijuana. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed one count each of felonious assault, robbery and possession of criminal tools.

During the Dec. 5 drug incident, authorities found Jordan with a couple baggies containing more than 37 grams of marijuana that was prepared for sale, Kasper said.

“This was not a controlled purchase,” the prosecutor added.

Jordan has 60-day discretionary jail sentence hanging over his head. His probation officer can impose part or all of the time without a hearing. Jordan also must reimburse the state Highway Patrol $105 for lab testing.

In the assault case, the judge sentenced Jordan to 180 days in jail on the work-release program. If he violates his three years of probation, he faces 18 months in prison.