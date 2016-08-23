Area residents plead innocent to felony charges

Jack J. Leimeister, 24, of 25 Welton Ave., is charged with aggravated possession of meth, which is punishable by two to eight years in prison. He entered a “not guilty” plea to the second-degree felony Monday.

In another related case, he faces possession of drug-manufacturing chemicals and his Huron County Common Pleas Court trial is set for the same day.

If he posts a $20,000 bond, he can’t have any association with his suspected co-defendants, Ian S. Poland, 26, of 39 Jefferson St., and Samantha J. Reed, 24, of 15 Fruen St.

They also are prohibited from being on the premises of 30 Woodlawn Ave. That’s where the Norwalk Police Department reported finding evidence of suspected meth being produced June 14. The special response team and uniformed officers used a drug-related search warrant.

Poland and Reed are charged with aggravated possession of meth.

Several other defendants entered “not guilty” pleas to their charges Monday.

• Jamie D. Compton, 35, of Bloomville, goes to trial Oct. 25 on misuse of a credit card. The fourth-degree felony is in connection with an incident between Nov. 15 through April 10.

• Joseisac Escobedo, 39, of 305 Woodbine St. (upstairs), Willard, is charged with possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence, both in connection with a July 3 incident. His trial date is Nov. 3.

• Brittany M. Parsons, 29, of 30 Oakwood Ave., goes to trial Oct. 27 on theft in connection with a Dec. 9 incident. She confirmed with Judge Jim Conway she is awaiting sentencing for an Erie County case, but didn’t elaborate. If Parsons posts a $5,000 bond, she is prohibited from being on the premises of the Norwalk Walmart.

• Andrew D. Perkins, 30, of 14 Townsend St., Greenwich, has a Dec. 8 trial date on improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. The charge is in connection with a July 7 traffic stop.

• Katina D. Ross, 43, of Columbus, is charged with possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine, both in connection with a June 24 incident. Her trial date is Nov. 3.

Each drug defendant is subject to random drug screens.